Tenerife beaten by classy Rayo

Rayo Vallecano 2 CD Tenerife 1

TENERIFE travelled to Madrid last Friday, anxious to break their run of three defeats in a row. But they faced a Rayo Vallecano side who wanted to do better than the five consecutive draws they’d experienced.

The first 20 minutes were poor, as neither side seemed to want to take charge of the game, and both gave away possession in midfield without having a single shot. That was especially strange for Rayo in recent matches because they had usually started brightly.

In fact, the first real chance fell to Tenerife in the 25th minute. Nahuel broke down the right-hand side and cut the ball back into the box for Luis Milla, who slotted it neatly past Rayo goalkeeper Morro, to make it 1-0 against his old club.

After the goal, it was as though someone had flicked a switch, and both teams started to attack. They each had good chances, but it didn’t take long for Rayo equalise.

Tenerife conceded a free-kick in the middle of the pitch, a good 35 yards from goal, and Rayo captain Adrián Embarba stepped up to take it. Rayo pushed forward in numbers, and Embarba delivered a perfect cross into the box, which Alejandro Catena, the tallest player on the pitch, rose high and headed the ball strongly back across goal and into the far corner of net, past an outstretched Ortolá, who didn’t stand a chance.

From then on, it was all Rayo for the rest of the half. Embarba had another free-kick a few minutes later from 20 yards out in front of goal. But this time he blasted it over the wall, leaving Ortolá stranded. But at least he hit the crossbar with a Cristiano Ronaldo-type effort.

Embarba was the difference again when he fed through a perfect ball for Tito in front of goal, whose shot from 20 yards was pushed wide by the fingertips of a diving Ortolá. Amazingly, the teams went into half-time level at 1-1.

Rayo started the second half just as they’d finished the first, with good, attacking football, and frankly, playing Tenerife off the pitch. This time it was Montiel who became provider, with a lovely cross that found Ulloa in the middle. But his header went wide, letting Tenerife off the hook.

In the 69th minute, Rayo had a corner from the right, and again it was Embarba who took it, sending over a lovely inswinger into the danger zone, between Ortolá and his defenders.

Ortolá came to claim the ball, but completely misjudged it, and this time Saveljich jumped highest and headed into an open goal easily to put the home side ahead for the first time.

A few minutes later, skipper Embarba, easily man of the match, was substituted with a suspected hamstring strain, and the game’s fizz fell flat.

For next 20 minutes. Tenerife tried to salvage something, but Rayo defended in numbers and settled for a 2-1 success. It was a welcome win for the home side, the three points moving them up to seventh in the table.

But there were few positives for Tenerife, who remain in 15th spot, with a home game on Sunday against Racing who are in the bottom three. It’s a fixture CDT need to win to regain some Heliodora form.

The biggest thing to emerge from their clash with Rayo was Embarba’s form. The 27-year-old Spanish midfielder is too good for this league, as he showed in previous seasons with Rayo in La Liga.

If they don’t get promoted this season, look out for him because clubs around the world could easily benefit from his delivery, along with his dead-ball skills.