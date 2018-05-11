Teide volcano will NOT be activated

THE English tabloids are at it again, predicting gloom and doom for Tenerife, following a swarm of mini-tremors experienced by the island over the last few weeks.

So-called news has reached the UK about “the huge submarine fault”, situated between Gran Canaria and Tenerife.

One report said the fault line had not been active in recent times, but added: “What if it started spewing magma again? And what if it were reactivating the Teide volcano? That would be cataclysmic.”

In fairness, some reporters have highlighted that this could just be a “possibility”, but after being headlined in a few of the papers, especially in their on-line sites, the seed has already been sown.

Some expats are already worried because more than 270 minor tremors have been detected over the last month.

The Daily Mail has even stated that Teide is an active volcano, still extremely popular with the tourists, attracting some three million visitors a year.

Maybe someone should tell their journalists that Teide’s last eruption occurred more than 100 years ago!