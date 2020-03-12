VIEW WHOLE
Teenage rider seriously hurt after scooter crash

A 17-YEAR-OLD youth was seriously injured after crashing his scooter into a wall, causing him to be thrown over the protective barrier and into a ravine.

The accident happened last Monday at 8.35pm, on the TF-82 in Icod de los Vinos. The Canarian emergency services were notified and the relevant helpers were dispatched to the scene immediately.

With the aid of fire-fighters, the teenager was rescued from the precarious area, but he had endured complicated injuries, as well as severe trauma to his head.

The Guardia Civil and the Local Police were also at the scene, assisting with the emergency.

The youth was made as comfortable as possible, before being rushed to Candelaria Hospital in a specialised, medically-equipped ambulance, for emergency treatment and close observation.

 

