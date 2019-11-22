Teenage drug-dealers receive life sentences, for mistaken murder!

TWO drug-dealers have been jailed for life, after murdering 17-year-old girl scout Jodie Chesney this year, by mistake!

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, was sentenced to a minimum term of 26 years at the Old Bailey, and Arron Isaacs, his 17-year-old drug-runner, was locked up for at least 18 years for his part in the murder.

The court heard that the pair had been seeking to take revenge on rivals when they killed Jodie. The student was out with friends in Amy’s Park, in Harold Hill, east London, on the evening of 1st March, when two people emerged from the dark, and one stabbed her in the back.

Jodie screamed and collapsed in the arms of her boyfriend, Eddie Coyle, 18, as her attackers made off in a fellow drug-dealer’s car.

Police arrested the suspects together a few days later as they fled from the rear of a house, linked to Isaacs. The defendants denied Jodie’s murder, blaming each other for inflicting the fatal wound.

But prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC told jurors that both were responsible for the killing, amid incidents of “tit-for-tat” violence in the drug-dealing world.

The jury deliberated for under six hours last week before finding them guilty of the murder. Judge Wendy Joseph QC found Ong-a-Kwie was the stabber and the 17-year-old his “enthusiastic supporter”.

After sentencing, the judge said Jodie’s death had led to a world of anguish for her family. Jodie’s dad Peter Chesney, who gave up a job in the City following her death, said: “I have lost the most precious human being I will ever know. I have no idea how I’m going to continue my life, or come to terms with the loss.”

Her sister, Lucy, added: “Jodie will be greatly missed, and the people who caused such tragedy to a whole family should hang their heads in shame. You have ripped away a bright future that was destined to make a change to many lives.” Jodie’s boyfriend, Eddie Coyle, was left with post-traumatic stress from witnessing her murder.