Taxi driver loses his rag with customer and child

A RESIDENT from Gran Canaria has served denuncias with the Local and national Police on two taxi drivers for being aggressive, following an incident featuring a three-year-old.

The man and his partner got into a taxi with their godson, who then put his knees on the back seat, across the upholstery, said the driver, who turned nasty.

The man who filed the denuncia said the taxi driver shouted, aggressively: “Get the f****** child out of here!”

Several witnesses said the taxi driver was also trying to attack the man and woman physically, by kicking and hitting them.

The customer then tried to seek refuge in another taxi, but the that driver refused his services.

The aggrieved man has since gone public with a video of the incident on his facebook page, which shows him being kicked and punched.