Tammy

Live Arico news

THIS is Tammy who was found as a puppy. She suffers a lot in the kennel, and doesn’t understand why she is there. She is a very well behaved dog, and very peaceful and sweet. She urgently needs a foster or forever home.

Please help us to find a new family. She is not keen on cats, so it would be better if there were no cats in her new home. Tammy is now two years old. Please come and meet her, take her for a walk and see what a lovely girl she is. Contact Marc for a play date or more information: 6522 97853.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Send a WhatsApp to Oceana on 659 242 572 for further details, or just pop in and meet the dogs.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm and Sunday 11am-3pm.

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico

www.livearico.com