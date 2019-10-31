Taller Seve Díaz standing so high

THE restaurant El Taller Seve Díaz, in Puerto de la Cruz, is among the 10 best haute cuisine restaurants in Spain, as recorded in the annual Travelers’ Choice Awards, awarded by the Tripadvisor website.

The modern restaurant, which was placed sixth out of all restaurants in Spain, can be found in an old cottage in Puerto’s main restaurant district, and offers an a la carte and tasting menu.

The Tripadvisor’s top three are Girona’s El Celler de Can Roca, which has positioned itself as the best haute cuisine restaurant in Spain, followed by Martín Berasategui, in Lasarte and Enjoy, in Barcelona.

Another restaurant from the Canary Islands in at No.9 is Gran Canaria’s Gorbeain San Augustin.

Together with the UK, France and Italy, Spain is one of the countries triumphing most in this year’s world rankings, whose winners are determined by taking into account the quantity and quality of the opinions collected by users, over a 12-month period.

The Catalonia region has the highest number of restaurants awarded by Travelers’ Choice 2019. Thus, Barcelona has the top total of winning restaurants in Spain, with six in both categories.

In the world ranking, the TRB Hutong of Beijing has been crowned No.1 restaurant in the category of haute cuisine in the world.

It is the first time a restaurant in Asia has received this honour, while in the “casual restaurant” category, Florida’s Pane & Wine repeats the first place it won last year.