Talent-show entrant’s trick was nearly fatal

A CONTESTANT in the Spain’s Got Talent show almost died after failing to escape from a sealed, underwater box.

It left TV viewers and judges shocked as they watched Pedro Volta drowning onstage.

Medical staff rushed to free the Galician magician-cum-escapologist, who was knocked out after he stopped breathing during a live broadcast of the event’s semi-finals.

He had intended to free himself from a straitjacket inside a sealed, double-locked container, filled with water.

But after being submerged for over 90 seconds, the performer ran out of oxygen and his body began to shut down.

Volta was unable to open the second padlock and had to be pulled free, to a standing ovation from the audience.

Show host Santi Millan asked, “are you all right?”, while the judges appeared horrified at Volta’s near-demise.

But after being freed and coming round, Volt insisted: “Everything was controlled. I do not play with my life, but I am not going to do this trick again because I have overcome my fear of water.”

In fact, Volta was attempting another water-escape trick, having nearly died in a similar attempt on the streets of Madrid in 2018.

The escapologist/magician performer admitted he had “spent four minutes in cardiorespiratory arrest” after the trick failed in the Navacerrada municipality of Madrid.