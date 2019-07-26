VIEW WHOLE
Swimmer, 73, rescued

A PENSIONER’S life was saved after he experienced a close encounter with death, nearly drowning on Arona’s Las Vista beach on Tuesday afternoon.

The emergency services were alerted just after 4.30pm, and an ambulance, along with a doctor and nurse from a local medical centre, soon arrived and assessed the 73-year-old, who was taken to hospital for observation.

Local Police were in the vicinity to assist with the emergency

 

