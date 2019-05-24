What a sweetie!

Accion del Sol news

THIS little 10-year-old guy was found wandering the streets of Guargacho. We can never understand how people can abandon their pets.

The love from a dog is unconditional; a friend for life who asks for nothing more than food and love. We have so many beautiful dogs at the refuge, patiently waiting for their adoption day to come, and all with their own, sad story to tell.

Walk a dog!

Our dogs love to go out for a walk, so, if you do have some spare time during our opening hours, come and visit us and make a dog very happy. They really love some exercise and TLC.

Microchip

We can never express enough the importance of having your dog microchipped with your correct, updated telephone number, so your pet can be returned to you, as quickly as possible, without causing unnecessary stress. Also, by law, your dog has to be registered with your local town hall.

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol