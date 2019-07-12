Sweetie Sito

Live Arico news

TINY Sito is only a year old, and he weighs in at around five kgs. He was found in Los Cristianos harbour, and is very sweet. He has lots of energy, and is in love with the world and everything in it, including adults, children and dogs.

He is a great companion, and is with a foster family. We were determined that his zest and love of life would not be diminished by life in the shelter, where he may have felt intimidated, being so small. Please call Marc on 652 297 853, if you would like to meet him. Just look at that face!

Dog-walking club

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. If you have any questions, send a Whatsapp to Mark on 6522 97853, for further details.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm. During the summer months, we will not be opening on Sundays.

