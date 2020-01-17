What a sweetie!

Accion del Sol news

THIS gorgeous little girl was found wandering around the streets of Guia de Isora. She is very thin and neglected.

Once the obligatory time has passed for the owner to claim her, and full medical care, all her injections, passport, microchip are complete, she will be looking for a loving, new home.

Please do come and visit us if you are interested in adopting her, or any of our 220 dogs at the refuge. We understand that many people can not have pets in their apartments, but you can still help by coming to the refuge, and exercising some of the dogs.

They love to go out for a walk, and, after all the Christmas festivities, it’s a good way for you to shed a kilogram, or two!

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol