It’s sweet music to Cats Welfare ears!

LAST Saturday saw the Cats Welfare charity holding a unique event at Harvey’s Bar in Los Cristianos, based on TV’s popular Stars In Their Eyes.

Keith (Louis Armstrong), Janet (Amy Winehouse), Steiner (Bon Jovi), Dave (Frank Sinatra), Paul K (Neil Sedaka), Muriel (Blondie), Clive (Bruno Mars) and Paul R (David Bowie) battled it out to be voted best act of the evening, all performing impressive renditions of their chosen artistes.

A couple of holiday-makers formed the judging panel, with residents and visitors getting caught up in the lively atmosphere. Bon Jovi won the proceedings, with Amy Winehouse being placed second, and Louis Armstrong third. Well done to all those who competed.

A fantastic total of over 1200 euros was raised, and special thanks must go to those who donated such superb raffle prizes, as well as the huge container holding over 800 sweets! Host Mark executed his compering duties magnificently, expertly sealing a brilliant evening, and entertaining the crowd with a song himself.

Sharon and her sister Wendi started the charity almost 10 years ago, and have seen it growing by the year. From humble beginnings, when the proceeds from selling second-hand books on their market stall paid for one or two cats to be sterilised each week, the charity is now responsible for the neutering of up to 1,000 cats every year.

It also rehomes abandoned cats and kittens, and those whose owners are no longer able to care for them. And it undertakes much more besides!

A dedicated team of volunteers, from foster carers and administrators, to those who work in the charity’s shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur, (and all those in between), help to keep the wheels in motion.

Many thanks to all who supported this event. To raise this sum of money would not have been possible without you, and it has made a massive difference to the charity’s funds.