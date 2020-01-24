Swapping clothes helps to keep things greener

THIS Sunday (26th January), fashion writer and internationally renowned stylist, Lupe Castro (@mscastrorides), together with event organiser and owner of Slow and Co, Kim De Coster, will be hosting the most stylish event of the season, with “Out With the Old, In With the Green” – a New Year’s clothes swap, at Hotel Suite Villa María.

The future is all about sustainability in fashion, and swapping clothes means new looks, without the environmental impact. So, refresh your wardrobe for 2020, at this glamorous and stylish event, while also staying sustainable and on-trend, without buying into fast-fashion fads.

The concept is simple. You bring all those beautiful pieces you don’t wear anymore, then browse the curated collections of pre-loved treasures that are sure to up your style stakes, this coming year.

The fabulous designer and fashionista, Luis Oliveira (@osiul_osiodrac), will open the event, and countdown the swap entry. Whilst we are sorting out the rails for the swap, we will be keeping you busy with a handful of unique workshops.

Concepto Yoga will present their “Your Inner Mirror” workshop, followed by Louise Burgess of “The Loft Nature’s Attic”, and Juliane Nendel’s workshop “Go Love Yourself”, that combines a bespoke aromatherapy demonstration with a personal development talk.

Participants can bring up to 15 items (preferably on hangers) to Hotel Suite Villa Maria, between 10am-1pm. We are looking for party dresses, bags, belts, skirts, trousers (not jeans), jumpers and coats. All items must be in good condition, and any pieces from brands such as Primark and Lefties, or those with bobbles, stains or damage, will not be accepted.

Location: Hotel Suite Villa Maria, Avenida de los Acantilados 38679, Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Clothes drop off and demonstrations: From 10-10.30am

11am: Concept Yoga – Your Inner Mirror

12.30pm: The Loft Nature’s Attic and Juliane Nendel – Go Love Yourself

1.30pm: Swap entry

Entry for press is free, but interested parties must RSVP. Tickets cost €25.

For any more info, please contact Lupe Castro at 659 44 88 06 or Kim De Coster at 659 89 30 89