Swallows’ variety show

THE Swallows Amateur Dramatic Group is presenting a Rhythm of Life variety show, at the Music Hall Tavern in Las Americas, on Wednesday and Thursday (11th-12th March).

The venue has been donated, free of charge, by the Music Hall Tavern,

Doors open at 7pm and tickets are €10. All money collected will be donated to the Swallows’ cancer charities, Cancer Research, at the University Hospital Candelaria, and the AECC Cancer Bus.

Call or Whatsapp on  0044 7501148407, or Email tenerifeswallows@gmail.com

 

 

