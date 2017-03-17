Swallows swoop with a wonderful Whitechapel

THE Swallows Drama Group excelled themselves with this year’s offering of The Whitechapel Music Hall 1888. And so did their supporters!

For three nights, they packed into the Showtime venue – home of The Sound of Musicals – and enabled the drama group to raise a record total 4,748 euros for the Swallows’ cancer fund.

An elated Carole Hart, who runs the Los Cristianos-based Swallows group with husband Mike, said: “I am sure that those who went will agree that having a proper stage, lighting and sound, made all the difference.

“Feedback received is that you all thoroughly enjoyed the show.

And, having been in it this year, I can tell you how much time, effort and devotion the cast put in, with some of them working two jobs. I don’t know how they find the time!”

She added: “Many thanks to Showtime owners Chris Elkington and Mark Wilson, who gave us the venue free of charge, and to the staff who work there, who also gave us their time for free over the three nights.

“And for La Porchetta restaurant in the Apolo Centre, whose staff listened twice a week as we practised.

“I must mention Janet Roberts, who makes the majority of the costumes. She is such a talented lady and works so hard. Her helpers backstage this year were Val Sunderland and Anne Staples.

“Thank you girls, and thanks to Maureen Bird and Ann Richards, who did the raffles each night. Also to Paul Lowe, our musical director and a wonderful musician.”

But Carole reserved her biggest thank-you for director Mike Huntington, who, as ever, took charge of the show. “He always manages to pull it all together, somehow,” she said.

She also praised the audiences, saying: “As always, you made it so special. Your generosity and support overwhelms me.”

June Wilson, who saw the show with her husband, Ron, said: “It was absolutely fabulous, made even more so because we both come from the East End of London, where ‘Whitechapel’ was set.

“It was so exciting because we knew all the streets mentioned, and it brought back many happy memories.”

Ron added: “I was particularly chuffed when they mentioned Flower and Dean Street, in Aldgate, because I knew someone who lived there.

“And the Three Tuns pub, off Commercial Street, is where they start the Jack The Ripper walks.”