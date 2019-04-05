Swallows give charities such a perfect bonanza

THE Swallows, based in Los Cristianos but spreading its wings far and wide, has raised a magnificent sum of €9,153 throughout the winter period here in Tenerife.

Some €6,000 was donated to the Cancer Charity Bus fund, and Carol Salisbury, who began the venture some years ago, collected the cheque from Carole Hart, who runs the Swallows with her husband, Mike.

The remaining €3,000 went to the Swallows’ annual cause, Candelaria’s Cancer Research fund.

A delighted Carole said: “A massive thank-you needs to be said to all the leaders of activities, who spend time and effort making your winter so pleasurable.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped in the sale of raffle tickets, newsletters, sponsorship forms, etc, and to Darren and Oceanview. It has been appreciated.”

She added: “Well done to you all. Mike and I do not consider ourselves fund-raisers but socialisers, and to see you all having a good time makes it all worthwhile to us.”

Here’s where some of the Swallows’ charity cash was raised:

Library: €403, from John, Wendy, Pauline, Pat, Jean, Derek and Doreen (who will keep it going over the summer)

Spanish classes: €528, from Carol Salisbury and €150 from Jamie Williamson

Callanetics: €1,153, from Pat Bate, and Margaret

Xmas raffle: €656

Petanque: €684, from Roger and Maureen Bird

Tea Dance: €655, from Beverley Corbett and Lynn Noone

Donations received

Bridge Group: €100, from Jean Gilbert

Legends Golf Society: €100

Sequence Dance: €50, from Frank Hockenhull

Art Group: €50, from Barbara Young

Donations made by Swallows

Jamie Spanish: €100 to dog charity

Callanetics: Pat Bate, €325 to Live Arico

Noah’s Ark: €50

Happy 2Help: €100 of food for families in need

Walk for Life: €1,005, Linda Powell, Brenda Melville and Swallows

The rest of the cash came from coach trips, party nights, private donations and sale of golf clubs, vase, etc.

The Swallows completed more coach trips this year, 11 in total, and in January we took 110 people to Puerto… and actually managed to bring 110 back.

We also tried some new events: Xanadu the horse show, and Freebird Whale and Dolphin trip. Both went down very well, and we have been asked by you to do them again next season.

Carole said: “Following suggestions, I am already planning for the future!”