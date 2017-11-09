Surgery, in the blink of an eye

SURGEONS at Madrid’s Gregorio Marañón Hospital are using “holographic” goggles to interact, digitally, with a patient’s data, including CT scans, X-rays, and ultra-sounds.

In April, surgeons used the Mixed-Reality headset system to operate on a patient, who had a malignant muscular tumor, to visualise the MRI and, virtually, dissect the growth.

Astonishingly, the magical headset reduced the overall surgery time from eight hours to four.

Dr Ruben Perez Mananes, said proudly: “We are the first in the world to carry out radiological imaging in the operating room, using Mixed Reality glasses.”

Microsoft’s HoloLens, developed by radiologists, surgeons and engineers, is the first instrument of its kind.

Surgeons use vocal commands to bring up desired pieces of information, as well as hand gestures to zoom in and out on someone’s anatomy, to pinpoint an area of interest.