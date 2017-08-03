Support pouring in for tragic Anabelle

THE fund for Anabelle Zobnina, the eight-year-old Tenerife girl suffering a rare cancer, has risen to around 12,000 euros in just over a fortnight.

Anabelle was diagnosed with “medulloblosoma”, a cancerous brain tumour, nearly two years ago, and, despite a period of remission, the disease has returned.

She lives in El Galeon, Adeje, with her divorced mother, Maria, who says the only possible cure is in Washington DC, where a surgeon believes he can cure her.

Together with Liz Montague, from children’s charity Helping Hands, which donated 3,000 euros, Maria set up a fund-raiser on Gofundme, in search of the 100,000 euros she will need for the journey and the treatment.

“We have exhausted all the treatment options for medulloblosoma treatment here,” said Maria. “We have done, and are doing, everything we possible can here.

“As a parent, you never stop researching treatment options, and I have found a medical trial in the United States that can help Anabelle.”

Liz added: “Helping Hands will do everything possible to help Anabelle and her mum. They are so brave, and they deserve every ounce of help because they are both battling so hard to beat the cancer.”

If you would like to donate to Anabelle’s cause, please go to:

www.gofundme.com/annabelles-medical-cancer-fund