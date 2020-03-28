SUPER PUMA HELICOPTER TAKES PERSONNEL TO TENERIFE TO HELP IN FASNIA

A Super Puma helicopter from the 802 Squadron of the 46th Wing, took off this morning from Gando air base in Gran Canaria, to take UME personnel to Tenerife to help at the Fasnia residential centre, where one man has died, and 36 people (including 10 staff) have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Air Force reported this on Twitter saying: “We flew to Tenerife in aid of the Fasnia old people’s home. A flight of hope, for our elders, who gave us everything, and with whom we are indebted”.

The Ministry of Health activated the protocol for isolation, deep cleaning, and protection for those with coronavirus, in what is the largest single concentration of COVID-19 in one place so far in the Canary Islands.

At the same time as this, a Hercules aircraft from the 31st Wing has departed from the Getafe air base just south of Madrid, taking medical supplies to the Gando air base that will be distributed across all of the Canary Islands.