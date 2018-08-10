The sun sets on a magical trip!

By Tara Scarlata

THE sunsets in Tenerife can be pretty spectacular, and, with La Gomera as a backdrop, they are a special experience that visitors to Tenerife can enjoy. To make it that little more magical, we set sail on the Mustcat Catamaran, for their first sunset trip of the season.

We were warmly welcomed onboard by the crew, at the port of Las Galletas. Tommy was the main guide, and Sergio and David were at the helm. With a few, easy steps it was easy to board, and there was a friendly photographer to take a nice photo of your group on the boat.

We set off at 4.30pm on the beautiful, spotless, luxury catamaran. There was space onboard for all the guests, and it didn’t feel at all cramped. There was plenty of seating in shade or sun, and you could sit and look over the edge. There was netting at the front where you could either lie and catch a few rays, or dangle your feet, just inches from the Atlantic Ocean.

Tommy was very informative and friendly throughout the trip. He started by giving us some information on the general logistics, and an overview of the trip, and then we were off to find some of the marine life around Tenerife.

We sailed out past Palm Mar and Los Cristianos, heading up the coast to see if we could spot some pilot whales. It didn’t take long to come across a whole family, and Tommy explained that, later in the day, the male Pilot whales like to sleep on the surface, because they normally hunt the giant squid in the morning, and rest in the afternoon.

He pointed out the sleeping males, while the females and young were coming up right next to the boat. We slowed down and it was easy to see the whales. We had decided, at this point, to sit on the netting at the front. The whales felt close enough to touch, and it was a magical experience with them swimming just below our feet. We stayed with them for a good amount of time, giving everyone the chance to see them, and take pictures or videos.

Onboard, there was an open bar, with free-flowing beer, sangria, soft drinks and water. The crew were always there to serve us, and we could drink as much, or as little, as we wanted. During the entire excursion there was a friendly photographer capturing the magical experience of the guests on the trip, along with some of the best photos of Tenerife and its wildlife that the Mustcat team have taken. You can purchase a package as you leave the boat.

Heading back from La Caleta we sailed closer to shore past Del Duque, and Tommy was on hand to point out what we were seeing, and give interesting information about the buildings and landscape of Tenerife.

While we were slowly cruising down the coastline, the paella was served. It was filled with delicious seafood, and there was also a vegetarian option available. We had good-sized portions, and there were even seconds available to those who wanted them.

Coming up to the cliffs of Palm Mar, we were on the hunt for dolphins. It didn’t take us long to spot some of the bottle-nosed variety, jumping alongside the boat.

We then stopped off for a swim; there were plenty of snorkels and masks if you wanted to use them, and it was very refreshing to jump in and have a look at what was under the water. If you didn’t want to swim, you could stay on the boat and carry on enjoying a glass or two of sangria.

Coming to the end of the trip, it was time for the sunset. We started heading towards Las Galletas, and we spotted a couple of green sea turtles resting on the surface. The crew then positioned the boat so everyone could see the beautiful sunset. With the small lighthouse on the rocks, it was the perfect photo opportunity.

Then it was back into the port to end a great trip. From the ages of 7-70, everyone had an amazing time. It was great value with great service, and seeing the whales, dolphins and turtles in their natural habitat was an unforgettable experience.

Find out more at www.mustcat.es or call 922 170 493.