‘Suicide cliff’ selfie girls taken to task

POLICE have criticised three girls for taking a selfie on the edge of a cliff, known to be a popular suicide spot.

A shocking snap taken by officers shows the teens perched on a ledge, over a 20-metre drop.

The trio of millennials were trying to capture the moment at Gijon’s Santa Catalina hill, where a couple fell to their death, accidentally, according to El Espanol.

Local Police officers then travelled on foot to rescue the minors, asking them calmly to return to the mainland.

The operation, reportedly, lasted several minutes, before officers explained to the young daredevils why their actions were dangerous.

An online statement from Gijon’s Local Police read: “Do you really think this is a safe place to take selfies?

“This afternoon, we intervened with a group of young people, who did not see the risk.”