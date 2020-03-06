Studio4Decor in Los Abrigos is expanding

MANY people have walked into the Studio4Decor showroom and thought “Wow! I would love my home to look like this!”, and Michael has now decided to expand his business, to include much larger premises, just across the road.

The new additional space will specialise in interior furniture, and the existing premises will house a fabulous range of terrace furniture, for which you can have cushions made, in the fabric of your choice.

Michael is the only English-trained upholsterer in Tenerife, and has been in the soft-furnishings business for more than 20 years. He reports that his move to Los Abrigos, where access and parking is excellent, has been his best one to date!

His lovely shop on the main street displays some beautiful furniture, soft furnishings, lights, sofas, ornaments, pictures, mirrors and fabrics, catering for all budgets.

Whatever you would like to do with the “look” of your home, Studio4Decor really is the place to head for. Even a simple thing like a stunning new picture, or perhaps a new light or mirror,

can transform a room.

Or you might like to have made-to-measure curtains. Michael has literally hundreds of samples, including some new black-out fabrics in stunning colours. You could add a matching throw for your bed, or a custom-built headboard, or even some gorgeous scatter cushions. The choice is endless.

There are many sofas and sofa-beds on display, a number of which are hand-made in the work shop adjoining the original premises. Again, you won’t find things to be out of your price range.

For example, you could have a sofa built to your own specifications, from around €950. The huge bonus is that it can be made to fit the space you want it to! You can even have chairs and footstools to match. There is also a wonderful variety of lovely dining-room sets, soon to be on display in the new shop.

There’s absolutely no obligation involved in popping in for a chat or giving Michael a ring, and, of course, contact from estate agents and property management companies is always very welcome.

The new premises will be opening shortly, but clients can have a sneak preview because they are still operating from the original shop. So watch this space for the official opening date!

Studio4Decor is open Monday to Friday, 9.30am-1.30pm, and 3-6pm, thereafter by appointment, including Saturdays. As you drive into Los Abrigos, you will find Studio4Decor a few yards down from the start on the right, as you enter the village, with plenty of parking nearby.