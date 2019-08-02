Student’s driving-test trick backfires on him

A STUDENT thought he had devised the perfect plan when trying to fool examiners with his written driving test in Segovia, near Madrid, by hiding a mobile phone beneath his shirt.

By placing its camera against a hole in his shirt, an accomplice sitting at home could see the questions, and then tell him the answers, via an unobtrusive, wireless earpiece.

Unfortunately, the ruse was quickly spotted, and Guardia Civil traffic officers were called to the test centre.

As they approached him, the student made a crazy run for it. But the Guardia agents had no trouble tracing him.

That’s because he had already provided his name, address and ID number to the centre, to be able take the test in the first place. Police later detained him and confiscated the offending phone.

As a final indignity, Guardia Civil doctors had to be called in to remove the earphone. The student had pushed it so far down his ear canal in an effort to hide it, that it was stuck fast!