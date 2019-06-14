‘Strong’ swimmer is drowned at sea

A BRITISH man, aged 53 and said to be an experienced swimmer, died after strong currents swept him out to sea.

He got into trouble at the Playa de El Palmar beach, near Cadiz, while he swam with his niece.

A passing surfer managed to haul the niece to safety, before heading back and bringing the man to shore on his board.

Despite the best efforts of helpers, the man did not respond to CPR and was pronounced dead at the scene. Guardia Civil officers are investigating the drowning.

A Foreign & Commonwealth Office spokesperson said: “Our staff are assisting the family of a British man, who has died in Cadiz, and are in contact with the local authorities.”