A stressed cat is a sad cat.

Cats Welfare news

Are you to blame?

WHEN your cat is lounging in sunlight without a care in the world, it may be hard to believe he could sometimes be stressed. You might not recognise the condition when you see it, so here are some tips.

How to tell

If you ever have to search under beds or in the wardrobe for him, you may be seeing signs of stress. Other cats meow insistently, or avoid the litter tray and mess around the house. Even over-grooming can be a sign. Incidents that seem minor to you, like the loud monster known as the vacuum cleaner, a dirty litter tray or a barking dog can all stress your cat.

How to help

Provide him with a safe place; a box he can curl up in and a high spot, where he can survey everything that happens. When your cat is in his safe space, leave him alone unless he invites interaction. Reducing sensory stimuli can help. For instance, a large water bowl that does not touch his whiskers when he drinks can help.

Some cats find the scent of lavender calming. If your cat doesn’t respond to any of these simple changes around the home, or if he starts to show physical responses such as aggressive behaviour or stress-induced anorexia, medication can be prescribed by a vet.

Avoid punishing your cat for any behaviours he shows. Instead, seek to alleviate his stress by calming his environment, and following the tips shown here.

Cat of the week:

Nimaatra (she looks like an Egyptian Queen) has been found on the street, but she’s friendly and has an old flea collar, so she’s been someone’s pet. She’s now spayed, and is leukaemia and feline-aids negative.

She’ll be vaccinated and given a microchip, and, as usual, all cats go on trial so you can be sure you have made the right decision. More pictures are on our website, along with other cats available. www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com. Or Ring or WhatsApp Maria 646629129.

Designer sale

Sunday, 23rd April is our next designer sale from 12-6pm at the The Palms Bar, Golf del Sur. Dresses, tops, suits, shoes etc. for women, men, children and babies, so something for everyone! Gucci, Coast, Monsoon, Yves Saint Laurent and Hugo Boss are some of the big names.

Donations

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas in Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.