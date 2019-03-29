Street’s my studio, says copycat artist

A MALAGA artist is proving just how beautiful street art can be, with his spell-binding replicas of some of the world’s most iconic works.

Julio Anaya Cabanding, 23, recreates the works of maestros like Vermeer, Rembrandt and Lucian Freud, complete with trompe l’oeil gilded frames, in derelict and neglected spaces.

The former student, who studied at Malaga University of Fine Arts, began drawing many years before, at the age of six, and he replicates classic paintings with astonishing accuracy, complete with painted frames.

“I like the idea of ‘stealing’ a painting and putting it in another place… a desolate place that you’d never relate to it, because it does not belong to that world,” he said. “I like to create that conflict.

“I usually visit these places with a friend, who paints graffiti. I am a studio artist and I do not know many places. But my friend one day said, ‘Hey, let’s paint the street’, and I agreed.”

Julio’s works, now plastered across Andalucia and Europe, are created with acrylic paint, which he mixes himself to make sure his replica is as faithful to the original as possible.

He added: “Until recently I had a studio at the university, but I no longer need it. My studio is now the street, and it’s the place I paint.”