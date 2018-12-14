We name this street after our pioneering giant Kurt Konrad!

KURT Konrad, one of Adeje’s economic giants, has been honoured by the Council with a street renamed after him.

The new Avenida Kurt Konrad Mayer, in El Madroñal, was

previously the Avenida El Madroñal, and Adeje Mayor José Miguel Rodriguez Fraga unveiled a plaque on the street.

It was recognition of the work and years of investment given to the borough by the Chilean, whose family and close friends attended the ceremony.

The Mayor said: “We are here to remember and recognise something important in our recent history, and, also, something that reflects our change, from an agricultural society to a top-class tourism destination.

“Among those who contributed to that change was Kurt Konrad who, in life, was a man very committed to the development and completion of programmes, in both infrastructures and the evolution of our society.

“He was a pioneer, a visionary as a businessman, but someone who never forgot the most important thing, his workers, who today have recognised his memorable contributions.”

Roberto Konrad, one of his sons and the director of Tenerife Top Training, spoke of his father as “a man who never stopped working, and who saw possibilities where others only saw problems”.

He added: “My father taught us a lot about work and effort, and he always said that our greatest wealth was the people who worked with us.”

Chilean-born Kurt arrived in Tenerife in the middle of the 20thcentury, and began an intensive period of professional activity as an architect, builder, developer and tourism promoter.

Initially, he was with the RKF company, working on projects such as the Aparthotel Ponderosa, the Dollar nightclub and Titos pizzeria.

He then began working on the construction and promotion of complexes such as Los Geranios, Las Carabelas, Panorama, Club Atlantis, Paraíso del Sur, Oasis Paraíso, Hotel Santiago, Hotel La Pinta, H.A. Altamira, H.A. Santa María, Puerto Colón and Club Náutico.

With financial and legal backing, Kurt also helped create the German school, Colegio Alemán Alexander Von Humboldt, which has been renamed as the “Colegio Internacional Costa Adeje”.

Kurt also pushed for the creation of a tourism promotion group, which has integrated into the CIT Sur, and he was President of the Rotary Club Tenerife.

He also participated in the establishment of SPET, (for the external promotion of Tenerife), and of Turismo de Tenerife, as well as founding Adeje volunteer fire brigade.

As if that weren’t enough, Kurt was also involved in the development of Golf Costa Adeje, the Los Olivos, Barranco de Torres, El Beril and La Caleta planning projects, and that of El Madroñal, very much part of the expansion of both Costa Adeje and the urbanisation of Adeje town.

During recent years, before his 2011death, Kurt Konrad Mayer played a part in the creation of Tenerife Top Training, an infrastructure now recognised as one of the best sports complexes of its type in the world.