Stolen from K9

K9 animal news

GENJI was stolen from within the refuge in the early hours of Saturday, 30th September. We believe it was a targeted attack, following a visit to the refuge the day before, and was not random.

He is a friendly, handsome, and very distinctive, dog. Please look out for him, and, if you see him, or think you see him, please contact the police directly, and urgently. Alternatively, contact K9.

K9 Karaoke – thank you!

The recent Karaoke with Dale fundraiser at The Palms Pool Bar, Golf del Sur, raised a much-appreciated 471euros for the K9 dogs and cats. Many thanks to all involved, especially to Karen Dixon for arranging the afternoon, and to all who donated some very special raffles and prizes.

Hard Rock Cafe comes to K9

Fourteen staff from the Hard Rock Cafe took time out to visit the refuge recently. They came along with a most-welcome donation of lots of dog food, and spent a couple of hours walking with, and getting to know, the K9 wonder-dogs.

Much fun was had by all. Thank you Hard Rock, and thanks to volunteers Monica Plasencia Santos and Susana Ruiz de la Cuadra, for arranging the session.

K9 Christmas party

This year’s K9 fundraising Christmas Party is on Friday, 9th December at Showtime, Adeje, starting 7.30pm. Further details, including where to buy tickets, soon.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.