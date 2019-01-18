Stolen car carried a huge weapons’ pile

GRENADES, submachine guns and detonators have been seized by Spanish police from UK-registered car, which had been stolen.

The weapons were found in an abandoned Volkswagen Golf, in a quiet street, in Malaga’s expat area of Benahavis.

The British authorities, which had notified Spanish cops that the vehicle was stolen, asked them to monitor it. But officers saw no one approaching the vehicle.

It was towed to the car pound, and, when police searched the motor, they found a loaded pistol in the glovebox, a rucksack containing two submachine guns, four boxes of ammunition and two hand-grenades, as well as two explosives detonators in the boot.

Spanish police confirm that an investigation is ongoing, following a bomb attack last October in the area, when explosives were detonated outside the house of a car-wash owner.

A simultaneous blast also destroyed the car-wash in Marbella, where one person was arrested, and two more were held in Malmo, Sweden.