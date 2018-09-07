Stationery needed!

Accion del Sol news

WE are very busy at the refuge, preparing for our next educational programme, which starts in September. We are always in need of pens, paper and crayons, if anyone would like to help us out.

Podencos

With the hunting season in full swing, we have, again, been unindated with abandoned Podencos. They often arrive at our refuge emaciated and in awful conditions, but these dogs do make lovely pets. With lots of TLC, veterinary attention and good food, they soon flourish in our care.

Dog walking

We are always looking for people who would like to walk the dogs. It’s a great and enjoyable way of improving the quality of their lives, whilst at the refuge.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol