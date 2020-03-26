VIEW WHOLE
+++ State of Alarm officially extended to 11th April +++

Approval from Congress came last night to extend the state of alarm a further 15 days until 11th April.

Parliament met yesterday either in Congress or remotely via video link and voted in favour of the extension. All, with the exception of the independentistas, gave their support of the extension. The Congress of Deputies also joined yesterday in the applause that citizens offer daily from the balconies of their homes in support of the health workers who are fighting the pandemic.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, assured yesterday that since the coronavirus crisis broke out there has been “not been a single day, not a single hour, not a single moment in which this Government and all the regional and local administrations have failed to take action” and assured that they are doing their upmost to bring aid and assistance to those who need it.

