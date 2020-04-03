SANCHEZ WILL REQUEST STATE OF ALARM EXTENSION

15 more days of state of alarm?

Sánchez will request another extension tomorrow to be implemented before Wednesday.

The Government must approve it in the Council of Ministers, and then immediately request its approval from Congress.

According to the official calendar, the current lockdown should finish on April 11th at midnight, however, the figures of people testing positive for the virus only point to one thing, that the Executive approve and ask Congress for a new extension of fifteen more days of confinement.

For this, the Prime Minister will have to request from Council of Ministers, and then ask for its approval in the Congress of Deputies.

If the festive calendar is respected, Easter officially begins on Thursday, 9th April, so the President of Congress, Meritxell Batet, should ask members to vote on Wednesday, as the deadline.

As of now, the government has not officially announced yet, that it will have no choice but to force all residents in Spain to remain confined to their homes, until April 26th at the earliest.

However, the decision is expected to be made shortly “after analyzing the data,” sources from Moncloa say.

At the moment, Parliament’s schedule for next week is completely clear, but Batet could change that, as and when he receives the official call from Moncloa with the approval of the Council of Ministers.

