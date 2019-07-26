Stars queue up to back a €750m sports project

A SELECTION of international sporting stars, past and present, are queueing up to back an exciting €750m sports and residential project on the Costa del Sol.

It is understood that Maria Sharapova, Rio Ferdinand and Ian Woosnam are all involved in the huge British-funded project, to revolutionise the long-neglected, hippodrome racecourse, site in Mijas.

The trio are just some of the big names believed to be backing the Mirage development, which includes a golf course, a

multi-sports venue, a trio of hotels and over 1,000 luxury apartments, according to online newspaper the Olive Press.

“This will be massive for Mijas, and will be the largest sports tourism and multi-sports events venue in Europe,” said West Midlands businessman Anthony Arnold, who is behind the project.

Russian tennis ace Sharapova has been involved in the interior design, while former England football defender Ferdinand is set to add the site to his “Football Escapes” company.

The firm provides premier football coaching courses at some of the most exclusive resorts around the world.

Meanwhile, Welsh golfing legend Woosnam has helped design an 18-hole golf course.

The proposed project, spread over 250 hectares, will be divided into three areas, under the Mirage brand name.

Mirage Sport will feature a large sporting events venue, an elite training facility and a 400-room hotel, alongside a commercial, conference and business centre.

In addition, Mirage Golf will also have a hotel and 1,200 luxury apartments, alongside its course.

Finally, Mirage Club is planned to be an exclusive sporting club, “designed as a lifestyle resort for the professional sports and sports business community”.

It will include a five-star hotel, spa, casino and luxury apartments. An entertainment venue and university campus are also being considered for the site, according to a detailed,

17-page overview of the project.

Construction is planned to begin by the middle of next year, as long as Mijas Town Hall gives it the green light.

The big snag is that it has yet to form a working government, following recent local elections.