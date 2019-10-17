Stabbed man critical in hospital care unit

A 24-YEAR-OLD man was found with serious stab wounds in Las Galletas last Saturday, and his pal, aged 25, who was with him, was also stabbed. But, fortunately, his wounds were superficial.

The incident took place on a busy main street in the coastal town, just before 5.30pm. Earlier that afternoon a hooded man, believed to be 22, was seen vandalising a moped owned by the victim’s sister.

He then took a glass bottle and smashed it against the front door of the victim’s family, before leaving the vicinity. He was dressed in a red shirt and blue shorts, as seen in the picture.

The 24-year-old man, along with his friend, were told that the moped vandaliser, identified by witnesses, was in the nearby Candida Peña Bello Street.

The brother, supported by his friend, confronted the 22-year-old and questioned his behaviour. At this point, the suspect took out a knife and began attacking them, violently, leaving the girl’s brother for dead.

The attacker, a Spaniard, had been befriended by the victim, whose sister said he was in need of help. He was invited to the family home on several occasions to eat, and was there most mornings for breakfast.

But he was eventually told that the family could no longer support him, and it seems that he turned sour. His victim, from nearby Costa del Silencio, is at present in La Candelaria Hospital’s intensive care unit, after suffering serious wounds to his back, abdomen and ribs.

A family member noted that the stab wounds to the chest just missed his lungs, by millimetres!