All spruced up!

Accion del Sol news

LAST week saw three dogs, in appalling condition, brought into the refuge from Arona. Their fur was so badly matted, it was difficult to see that they were actually dogs.

Needless to say, we immediately had them clipped and bathed, and they are on their way to recovery. We find it unbelievable that people can be so callous and cruel to the many dogs that arrive at our refuge. We really hope we can find these dogs good homes, to help them forget their horrendous past.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol