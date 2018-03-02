Spring means kittens!

Cats Welfare news

SPRING is right around the corner, and it brings with it an important consideration for your cat.

With spring comes longer days. The sun comes up earlier, and stays up longer. The increasing day length plays with cats’ hormones, and the result is kittens; and lots of them! Of course, they are cute and cuddly, and everybody loves them.

But they grow up to be adult cats quickly. Before long, kittens start making kittens of their own. A female can come into heat and become pregnant as early as 5-6 months of age. Male kittens generally become fertile about the same time.

A female cat can become pregnant with a new litter while she is still nursing and caring for her previous litter. She can have several litters in the course of a year! Female cats are very vocal when they come in heat, and living with a cat that is in heat is not a pleasant experience.

The same can be said of male cats. Males have strong, smelly urine and can develop undesirable habits like urine spraying. Though spraying can occur in neutered males as well as in females, neutering your male cat definitely reduces the possibility of this behavior occurring.

There are also health benefits. Female cats spayed prior to their first heat cycle have a significantly-lower risk of mammary cancer, later in life. The risk of a severe, uterine infection, known as pyometra, is removed completely when your cat is spayed.

Danny

Danny is a happy, friendly and playful five-to-six-month-old boy, who is waiting to be adopted. He is such a delight, and loves to play with other cats, too; perfect if you are looking for a pal for your kitty.

He is leukaemia negative, neutered and vaccinated, and is also able to travel with a passport, if you live outside of Tenerife. (Please ask for travel details and costs.) All cats are adopted with a week’s trial in your home. Please contact us at www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com or through the Cats Welfare Facebook page to arrange to meet Danny, and for further details.

Adoptions

All our cats awaiting adoption can be seen on our website at www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/pets. Ring or Whatsapp Sharon on 6625 24006 (seven days a week 9-6pm), or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm, on 6712 82773.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.

Shop volunteers

We are desperately short of volunteers who can spare a few hours a week, either mornings or afternoons. Never worked in a shop before? No problem. You won’t be on your own, and full training is given. Facebook PM to ask questions, or have a no-obligation chat.