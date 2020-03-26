Spring Hotels launches #BestYearEver campaign

We know that the year hasn’t started well; the COVID-19 crisis has dealt a heavy blow to all of our lives. Luckily, however, there are 12 months in a year, and, now more than ever, we are going to do everything we can to turn this one around. With this in mind, we’ve created #BestYearEver: a movement which, through a series of different actions, events and celebrations unique to our hotels, has the goal of together making 2020 a year to remember.

To see more and watch the video, go to: https://bestyearever.es/en/