Please sponsor a cat!

Cats Welfare News

HERE is a New Year’s resolution you can keep all year. Wherever you live, you can sponsor one of our cats, for as little as three euros a month.

Cats Welfare supports a number of adult, rescue cats who, through no fault of their own, live in long-term foster care, alongside those awaiting adoption. We know that not everyone can adopt an animal, but anyone can help by sponsoring one. You can choose a cat to support, and you’ll get a “pawtificate” of sponsorship, and regular updates.

What a great way to start 2018. You can pay by regular standing order, a one-off payment into our bank (details below), or by Paypal (info@cats-welfare-tenerife.com)

La Caixa Oficina 0222

Bahia Del Duque

Tenerife

Within Tenerife:

Account Number: 2100 7072 91 2200076671

From the UK and other countries:

IBAN Number: ES26 2100 7072 9122 0007 6671

SWIFT Code: CAIXESBBXXX

For further details, go to http://www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/sponsor-faq/ or contact us by e-mail at sponsor@cats-welfare-tenerife.com

Please consider adopting a kitten/cat from us. All our cats awaiting adoption can be seen on our website at www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/pets. Ring or Whatsapp Sharon on 6625 24006 (seven days a week 9-6pm), or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm, on 6712 82773.

All cats/kittens go on a week’s trial, in your home, so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision. If you adopt two kittens together, kitten injections, microchipping and neutering is FREE for the second kitten. Adopt a black kitten, or two, and both kittens receive the above treatments, free of charge!

Alma ** private adoption

Waiting to be adopted is Alma, a friendly, happy seven-month-old girl.

She would make a wonderful playmate for another cat. She loves to play with her friends, and she likes a kiss and cuddle, too.

This pretty little girl is neutered and leukaemia negative, and has had all her vaccinations. Although she was a little shy, her confidence is growing, day by day. Interested in adopting Alma? Please contact Elaine on 6690 16774.

** Cats Welfare Tenerife cannot accept any liability for the health or suitability of any cats/kittens adopted privately.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.