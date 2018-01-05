Please sponsor a cat!
HERE is a New Year’s resolution you can keep all year. Wherever you live, you can sponsor one of our cats, for as little as three euros a month.
Cats Welfare supports a number of adult, rescue cats who, through no fault of their own, live in long-term foster care, alongside those awaiting adoption. We know that not everyone can adopt an animal, but anyone can help by sponsoring one. You can choose a cat to support, and you’ll get a “pawtificate” of sponsorship, and regular updates.
What a great way to start 2018. You can pay by regular standing order, a one-off payment into our bank (details below), or by Paypal (info@cats-welfare-tenerife.com)
La Caixa Oficina 0222
Bahia Del Duque
Tenerife
Within Tenerife:
Account Number: 2100 7072 91 2200076671
From the UK and other countries:
IBAN Number: ES26 2100 7072 9122 0007 6671
SWIFT Code: CAIXESBBXXX
For further details, go to http://www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/sponsor-faq/ or contact us by e-mail at sponsor@cats-welfare-tenerife.com
Please consider adopting a kitten/cat from us. All our cats awaiting adoption can be seen on our website at www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/pets. Ring or Whatsapp Sharon on 6625 24006 (seven days a week 9-6pm), or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm, on 6712 82773.
All cats/kittens go on a week’s trial, in your home, so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision. If you adopt two kittens together, kitten injections, microchipping and neutering is FREE for the second kitten. Adopt a black kitten, or two, and both kittens receive the above treatments, free of charge!
Alma ** private adoption
Waiting to be adopted is Alma, a friendly, happy seven-month-old girl.
She would make a wonderful playmate for another cat. She loves to play with her friends, and she likes a kiss and cuddle, too.
This pretty little girl is neutered and leukaemia negative, and has had all her vaccinations. Although she was a little shy, her confidence is growing, day by day. Interested in adopting Alma? Please contact Elaine on 6690 16774.
** Cats Welfare Tenerife cannot accept any liability for the health or suitability of any cats/kittens adopted privately.
Our shop
We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.
Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.
If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.
Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=39385