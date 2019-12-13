Spinach cucumber smoothie

THIS smoothie is rich in vitamins, antioxidants and fibre. If you are looking for the best detox drink, or simply want to be healthier, then this is it!

Reasons to make this smoothie

*It’s a great way to start a day and get some nutrients in your body

*It’s refreshing – cucumber gives it that cooling taste

*Perfect for detox – this spinach smoothie helps your body get rid of toxins

*It’s healthy – excellent source of vitamins, fibre and antioxidants.

Combining spinach with other ingredients, gives you a vitamin bomb full of antioxidants and other nutrients, which are good for your body.

Benefits

The more ingredients (fruits, veggies, nuts etc.) you use, the more health benefits it will have.

Spinach makes your hair and skin look healthier, thanks to the high amount of Vitamin A it contains. It’s also a great source of iron and potassium.

Cucumbers are high in nutrients (Vitamin C, K, magnesium and potassium) and low in calories. They also contain a lot of water, which helps you stay hydrated.

Avocados are great for cleansing your body from toxins, and so are cucumbers and spinach! Apart from that, avocados are packed with antioxidants.

Apples are rich in fibre, and reduce cholesterol, detoxify your liver, and help control your weight, which also makes this a great smoothie for weight loss.

Do spinach smoothies taste bad?

No. They don’t. The important thing is to find a balance between the flavours. If you add spinach, try using fruits you like, to make it to your liking.

You will need a blender or a food processor to turn your ingredients into a smoothie. This only takes a few seconds (depending on how powerful your blender).

Now peel the apple and cucumber, and dice both. Remove the stone from avocado.

Sometimes the dates might be way too hard for the blender to process, so place them in a bowl, pour hot water over and let them sit for about five minutes, so they have time to soften. Chop them roughly.

Throw everything in the food processor and blend until smooth. This green smoothie is quite thick. If you don’t drink it right away, store it in the fridge.

Ingredients

*1 medium apple

*1½ cups spinach, packed

*1 cucumber

*1 avocado

*2 cups almond milk

*8 pitted dates

Instructions

Peel and dice the apple and cucumber. Cut the avocado in half and remove the stone. Roughly chop the dates.

Place all the ingredients in a blender and process until smooth.

*If you own a powerful blender, you can keep the skins of the apple and cucumber on

*Make sure you wash the fruit and veggies before using them

*This recipe yields about four cups

*Almond milk can be substituted with cow’s milk.

*If your dates are hard and your blender not very powerful, soak them in hot water for a few minutes.The amounts and ingredients in this recipe can be adjusted to your liking.