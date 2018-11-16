Speed limits to drop on secondary roads

SPEED limits on Spain’s secondary roads, including the Canaries, will drop from 100km/h to 90 from January to help reduce crash deaths, which have been rising over the past four years.

Spain’s General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), part of the Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure, says that around two in 10 fatal accidents happen on motorways, with the rest being on back roads, in built-up areas and on secondary highways or non-motorway trunk roads.

The vast majority are on B-roads, where speed limits vary, but, where otherwise unstated, sit at 100km/h.

There will be a stay of grace on New Year’s Day, but from 2nd January, cars and motorbikes will have to stick to 90km/h or less, on B-roads, with vans, lorries, buses and coaches restricted to 80km/h.

At the moment, the limits are 100km/h for cars and motorbikes, 90 for buses and vans, 80 for lorries on roads with hard shoulders of at least 1.5 metres (4ft 11in) or dual carriageways, and then 90, 80 and 70, respectively, on smaller, narrower roads.

The DGT is confident that a 10km/h drop will translate to a 10% reduction in road deaths.

Fatalities on Spain’s roads have risen gradually since 2013, when 1,680 drivers and passengers were killed, to 1,830 in 2017.

Tougher penalties for using a mobile phone at the wheel will also be introduced from 2nd January, and drivers caught will be penalised six licence points, not three as at present.

It makes this dangerous offence comparable with drink, or drug-driving, reckless driving, refusing to be breathalysed, having speed-camera detectors in the car, or driving at more than 50% above the speed limit.

Failure to use a seatbelt, a proper child-restraint system or booster seat, or a helmet on a motorcycle, will cost four licence points rather than three.

And beware, if you believe you’ll continue to get away with using mobiles while driving, because unmarked vans will patrol the highways, keeping a sharp eye out!