SPEAR FISHERMAN ARRESTED IN TENERIFE

The Guardia Civil have detained a 62 year old man in Buenavista, after he was caught spear fishing off the northern coast of Tenerife.

Officers waited for him to come ashore after he had been fishing underwater, and caught him red handed with 27 parrot fish (viejas) weighing 10 kilos, and his fishing equipment.

He was arrested for breaking the rules of confinement, and carrying out an unauthorised activity under the the state of alarm.

Several complaints have been filed for various infractions of the Canary Islands Fisheries Law 17/2003, as well as for non-compliance with the restrictions established in the royal decree because of the coronavirus pandemic.