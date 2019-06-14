Spanish tourist may be out of his depth!

OFFICIALS in Rome have recently updated the capital city’s public action laws, concerning improper behaviour.

And these new rules might have caught out Spanish tourist Remi Sanz, who was on a stag-do at the popular Italian tourist destination, with friends.

He dressed up as a Roman Centurion to mark the trip, complete with plastic sword, fake armour and helmet, and was enjoying the sights of the city around the popular Trevi Fountain. But he may well have broken a new regulation.

Local authorities have rewritten the legislative laws to update them with modern culture, to help clamp down on disruptive and uncouth behaviour.

As well as fancy dress, other infractions have been updated to include eating messily and leaving litter, dragging wheeled suitcases down historical stairs, walking around bare-chested, as well as pub crawls, public singing and drunks.

It also includes improper use of public water fountains for example, wrapping your lips around the nozzle when drinking.

Marco Cardilli, Deputy Chief of Staff and Security Delegate on Rome’s City Council said: “Old regulations have been updated to the needs of a modern society.”