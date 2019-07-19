Spanish schoolteacher’s disgusting racist attack

A SPANISH school teacher has launched an obscene, racist attack on two, black, British men, calling them “monkeys”.

Shocking footage taken by the young pals shows the unidentified, middle-aged, white woman also calling them “sh***y Moors’, “immigrants” and ‘f****** Africans”.

The video, filmed on 1st July on a train in Bilbao, was released by non-profit group SOS Racismo Madrid, whose members fight, actively, against racism and xenophobia on its Es Racismo website.

“We were on the train and my friend and I put our feet up on some seats that were free,” Es Racismo was told by one of men targeted.

“Ten minutes later, a woman walked in and started to tell us that this was a world of women, and that there was no longer any room for sexist men.”

The woman, according to Es Racismo, teaches children and adolescents at a school in Deusto, in the Biscay province of Bilbao.

She berated the two friends, repeatedly, before telling the Brits that she didn’t understand them, even when they spoke Spanish to her.

One man, in jest, replied to the angry woman, saying: “We’re just f****** passengers, innit,” before she labels them “monkeys”, and makes racist gestures.

The man filming tells his friend to relax, before saying to the woman: “You’re a fool… you’re a big fool, n*****.”

The men also spoke to the woman in her native language, but the Spanish teacher said she didn’t understand anything!

It is unclear where the men were from, but both spoke with South of England accents.