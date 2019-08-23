Spanish robbers beaten to the punch by a kickboxer

A BRITISH female kickboxer, on holiday in Mallorca with her boxer-boyfriend, Stan Stannard, have beaten-up Spanish robbers attacking an English family.

Iman Barlow, 26, nicknamed “Pretty Killer”, was living it up with her partner. But they stepped in when they saw a family being robbed in Palma Nova, and even managed to recover a watch, worth €27,000.

The thieves had pinned the father down and tried to take his watch, before fleeing on a moped, reported the Sun newspaper.

But as they sped off, Iman kicked one of them in the chest, before Stan, also 26, punched the other robber.

The crime-fighting sweethearts have now returned to their Melton Mowbray home following the incident.

Iman kicked the man in the chest “to slow him down”, according to the Sun. But Iman added: “He carried on running, and then a young girl shouted, ‘he’s got my dad’s watch’. But Stan ran after him and hit him with a left-hand punch.

“Afterwards, you start thinking that he could have had a knife or a gun, but instinct just kicked in at the time. We were given €50 from the family as a reward, which we didn’t want. But they refused to let us leave without it.

“So now we’re enjoying our last afternoon in Mallorca with some free burgers.”

Iman has over 17,000 followers on Instagram and has won 88 of her 97 fights, 36 of which were knockouts.