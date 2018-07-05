Spanish must halt its sale of arms to Israel

NO fewer than four NGOs have demanded that Pedro Sanchez’s new government should prevent the sales of light weapons and ammunition to middle-east countries Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Amnesty International, Greenpeace, FundiPau and Oxfam International made the call as part of the Control Arms campaign. The awareness drive seeks to highlight the risks to human rights from exporting arms to the countries.

Oxfam said it was attempting to make sure the 2007 Arms Trade Law, passed in Spain, was being applied properly, so there could be control and transparency over sales.

Chema Vera, Oxfam International’s director, said the ending of sales to Saudi Arabia was justified, because of its intervention in the Yemen Civil War.

Saudi Arabia is Spain’s largest arms client outside the EU and NATO, with annual sales worth around 270.2 million euros.

Santiago Beltran, of Amnesty International, said the export of weapons to Israel should be suspended, because of alleged human-rights violations. These include the death of more than 100 Palestinians in Israeli military shootings since March.

Spain sold arms worth 1.4m euros to the country last year, and was and denied licences to export even more, adding up to 1.9m euros.

The NGOs have called for greater parliamentary oversight about arms trading in Spain, and to stop further exports where they posed a threat to human rights.