SPANISH GOVERNMENT WILL START DETAILING DECONFINEMENT PLANS

After extending the state of alarm until April 26th and indicating that it could be even longer, and considering that this is Easter weekend, the central Government in Spain continues their hard work with a meeting today to start detailing their plans for when the de-escalation of confinement in Spain begins.

After confirming the lifting of the mandatory suspension of non-essential activities as of Monday, Pedro Sánchez meets this morning with the Scientific Committee of Covid-19, by videoconference from Moncloa.

At 11.30am, he will chair the meeting of the Coronavirus Technical Management Committee, which will be attended by the Minister of Defense, the Minister of the Interior, the Minister of Transport, and the Minister of Health.

As confirmed on Thursday, next Monday, April 13th, workers in those companies where teleworking is not possible will be able to return to their jobs, after their hours were suspended on March 29th. For this, the Ministry of Health has prepared, in collaboration with employers and unions, a guide of recommended health practices for companies to resume their activity.

Salvador Illa pointed out that places of work must respect these guidelines to maintain the “maximum of security”, for which social distancing, hygiene in public and private spaces, and hand washing are essential in the continued fight against COVID-19.