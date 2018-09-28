Spanish golfer Barquin is murdered at US campus

TALENTED Spanish golfer Celia Barquin Arozamen was found dead in the pond of her American university campus, near central Iowa, last week

She is believed to have been killed by a 22-year-old “drifter”, Collin Daniel Richards, who has a violent criminal history, been charged with first-degree murder.

Her body was found in a pond at Coldwater Golf Links, in Ames, about 50km north of Des Moines.

Police, who were alerted to an abandoned golf bag on the course, discovered several stab wounds to her upper torso, head and neck.

A police dog tracked her scent to a temporary camp, along a creek near the golf course, where Richards had been living in a tent.

He was found with several fresh scratches on his face, consistent with fighting, and a deep laceration in his left hand, which he tried to conceal.

One of his friends told investigators that Richards said he had “an urge to rape and kill a woman”, while they were walking on a trail near the course.

Local police commander, Geoff Huff, told a news conference:

“It’s still very troubling for something like this to happen in broad daylight, in a community that is as safe as Ames.”

Celia, better known as Barquin, was recently crowned Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year.

The gifted golfer, from Puente San Miguel, Spain, who was finishing her civil engineering degree, showed her prowess by winning the European Ladies’ Amateur Championship in July.

She was also one of the most accomplished female players in Cyclone golf history, said the university.

Christie Martens, the women’s head golf coach, said Barquin was “loved by all her team-mates and friends”.

She added: “She was an outstanding representative of our school. We will never forget her competitive drive to be the best, and her passion for life.”