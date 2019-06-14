Spain’s independent pharmacies lead way

AN annual study, conducted by the General Council of Official Associations of Pharmacies (CGCOF), shows that Spain has now surpassed Germany and France as having Europe’s largest, independent network of pharmacies.

At the end of 2018 when the report was carried out, a total of 22,071 establishments were recorded in the “Annual Report of Collegiate and Pharmacies’.

The figure showed a slight rise in previous years, with 50 new pharmacies opening, and 26 closures. Some 35.7% of the sites feature in provincial capitals, while the remaining 64.3% are situated in municipalities.

On average, each pharmacy has a client base of 2,117 customers, which shows Spain as having one of the best ratios of clients-per-location in Europe.

In total, Spain has 74,043 registered pharmacists, of which 71.6% are female and 45.5% are under the age of 44.

Of the total number of pharmacists registered with the CGCOF, just 59,659 are active and working, with 51,959 (87.1%) working in community pharmacies.