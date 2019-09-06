Spain’s first female Winter Olympic medallist is dead
THE body of former Spanish alpine skier Blanca Fernández was found on Wednesday, after many search days involving helicopters, hundreds of police and volunteers.
Ochoa, 56, who had been missing since 23rd August, was discovered in a mountainous area near Madrid. The authorities are now investigating the cause of her death.
She was the first Spanish woman to win a medal at the Winter Olympics, capturing bronze in France’s 1992 Albertville games.
Blanca was well loved in Spain, and her late brother had won Olympic skiing gold 20 years before her success. When her career finished, Blanca took part in reality TV productions, such as Celebrity Island and a trampoline-jumping show.
“It is a very sad day for Spanish sport,” said María José Rienda, Spain’s Secretary of State for Sports. And acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez passed on his solidarity and love for her family.
Blanca told her daughter, Olivia, that she was going on a walking trip to northern Spain. But suspicions were aroused when Olivia, who plays rugby for the Spanish national team, discovered that her mother had left her mobile phone behind.
Yet eight days elapsed between Blanca going missing and her family reporting the matter.
Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=49785